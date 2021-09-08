Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $433.62 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $450.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

