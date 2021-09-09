$0.02 EPS Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,784. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.83.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

