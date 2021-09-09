-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MDNA opened at $2.57 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

