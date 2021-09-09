-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $223.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

