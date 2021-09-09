$0.19 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,747. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,804,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

