-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,927. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.