-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

