$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Halliburton reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

HAL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 206,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.