$0.31 EPS Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,933 shares of company stock worth $61,001 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 39,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,384. The firm has a market cap of $355.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

