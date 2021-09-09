$0.32 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

