$0.36 EPS Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $419.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.