-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.74). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $143,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,233. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,329.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 71,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,680. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.