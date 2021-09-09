$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.92. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $262.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.51. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $188,821,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.