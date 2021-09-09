$0.99 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.98. Ichor reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Ichor stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. 139,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $14,078,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 115.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

