$1.22 EPS Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,234. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

