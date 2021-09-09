$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

