$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $653.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.34, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $592.82 and a 200 day moving average of $535.52. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $439.76 and a 12 month high of $681.10.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.