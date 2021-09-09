$1.55 EPS Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. UFP Industries posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $71.73. 168,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in UFP Industries by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 152,531 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

