$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

