$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

CMC opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Commercial Metals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

