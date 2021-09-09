$103.45 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post sales of $103.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.05 million and the highest is $104.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $411.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 99,607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIL stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.08. 15,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

