1,091 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 150.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 98.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

UPS opened at $194.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

