11,144 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $66,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

