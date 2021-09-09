12,800 Shares in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRP Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BRP Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

