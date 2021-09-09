$163.52 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report sales of $163.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $629.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,547,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,718. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

