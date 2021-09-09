16,846 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 585.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

