1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Critical Survey

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 24.55% 11.32% 1.18% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Constitution Bancorp and NASB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.43%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 2.72 $18.09 million $1.77 12.54 NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.