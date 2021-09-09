$2.13 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.24. ePlus posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 150.0% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. 433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

