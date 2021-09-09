$2.24 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

