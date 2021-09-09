2,280 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ambarella by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Ambarella by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $473,592.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

