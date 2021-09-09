23,278 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 241,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $151.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

