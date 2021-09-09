$299.69 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post sales of $299.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $302.10 million. Envestnet reported sales of $252.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 24.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.50 and a beta of 1.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.