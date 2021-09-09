2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.30. 2ndVote Society Defended ETF shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 3,396 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

