$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $10.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

