-$3.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.23). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $292.53 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.42 and its 200-day moving average is $311.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

