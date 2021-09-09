$304.00 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce sales of $304.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $303.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $70.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $61.12 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 160.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.