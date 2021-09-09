$315.25 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $315.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.00 million. Interface reported sales of $278.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Interface by 51.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,077 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its position in Interface by 29.9% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 74.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Interface by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,504. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

