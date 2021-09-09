3,365 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 0.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.31. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

