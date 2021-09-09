36,423 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,423 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,430,000 after purchasing an additional 98,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

