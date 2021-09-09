3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.71 price objective on shares of 3i Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

