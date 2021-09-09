3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in 3M were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $187.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

