4,205 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.17 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $81.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

