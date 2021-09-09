561,175 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

OGN stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

