5,876 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

