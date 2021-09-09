6,192 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.