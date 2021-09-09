$72.62 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce $72.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.40 million. Glaukos reported sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Glaukos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSE GKOS traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,047. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.