$733.25 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post $733.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.20 million. Energizer posted sales of $763.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $38.63. 12,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

