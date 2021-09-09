740,318 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 740,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,000.

Separately, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CANO stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 in the last quarter.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

