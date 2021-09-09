7,410 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

