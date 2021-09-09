$75.55 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BY shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 910,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

