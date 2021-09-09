$75.55 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $75.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BY shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 910,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,075. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

